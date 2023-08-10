Concerns Raised by Senator Mark Warner Over Google’s Deployment of Med-PaLM 2 in Healthcare

United States Senator Mark R. Warner has expressed concerns about Google’s deployment of Med-PaLM 2, a large language model (LLM) designed for use in healthcare. In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Warner cited worries about the potential risks and negative consequences of premature deployment of unproven technology in the healthcare industry.

Warner’s letter emphasized the need for increased transparency, patient privacy protections, and ethical guidelines when using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. He acknowledged the significant potential of AI to improve patient care and health outcomes but cautioned against deploying technologies without proper evaluation and safeguards in place.

The senator specifically criticized Google’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic and CareCloud, accusing the company of rushing to develop and deploy healthcare AI models in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage. Warner highlighted concerns about privacy violations, potential biases in the Med-PaLM 2 model, and the lack of awareness and consent from patients regarding the use of AI in their care.

To address these concerns, Warner posed 12 questions to Pichai and Google. These questions sought information on the data sources used to train and test Med-PaLM 2, patient consent and agency, transparency in the model’s rollout, privacy protections, prevention of over-reliance on the model’s outputs, and the specific hospitals using Med-PaLM 2.

Warner concluded the letter by stating that more work is necessary to improve AI technology in healthcare and to establish appropriate standards for its deployment and use. He emphasized the importance of maintaining trust in medical professionals and institutions, as well as addressing existing racial disparities in health outcomes.

It remains to be seen how Google will respond to Senator Warner’s concerns and what steps will be taken to address the potential risks associated with the deployment of Med-PaLM 2 in the healthcare field.