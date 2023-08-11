Allen Ginsberg’s Photographs and AI-Generated Poetry on Display in Los Angeles

An exhibition at the Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles is showcasing photographs taken by renowned poet Allen Ginsberg, along with poetry generated by artificial intelligence (AI) trained on Ginsberg’s work. Titled “Muses & Self: Photographs by Allen Ginsberg,” the exhibition features photos from two periods in Ginsberg’s life: the 1950s and ’60s, and the 1980s and ’90s.

According to the gallery, Ginsberg’s photographs capture the essence of his meaningful relationships and offer a glimpse into his witness and chronicler of the world. The poet used a used Kodak Retina camera that he purchased for $13 to photograph his friends and fellow writers such as Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs.

In addition to the photographs, the exhibition incorporates AI-generated poems that draw inspiration from Ginsberg’s writings and photographs. The project was created in collaboration with theVERSEverse, a poetry collective, and Ross Goodwin, a code poet known for his work on word.camera, a program that generates text from images. The Allen Ginsberg Estate and the Tezos Foundation also supported the project.

Ginsberg’s lesser-known photography focuses on capturing daily life and displaying a deep reverence for his friends. New York City is a prominent backdrop in many of his photographs, especially during his time living in the Lower East Side in the 1950s. In his later years, Ginsberg embraced photography more seriously and experimented with different equipment, resulting in a collection of significant images.

Ginsberg’s photography and poetry reflect his admiration for the beauty of the present moment and his quest for artistic rebellion and personal enlightenment. The exhibition serves as a tribute to his enduring legacy as a leading voice of the Beat Generation.