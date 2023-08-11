CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Evolution of AI and Its Impact on Cybersecurity

Mampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly prevalent in the tech world. From applications like Siri to the recent release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, AI is evolving beyond lab environments and transforming everyday realities. However, this evolution presents new challenges for cybersecurity practitioners.

As AI continues to gain traction, large technology companies are investing millions of dollars into its development. While this push for AI integration into various industries shows promise for financial gain, Maria ‘Azeria’ Markstedter, founder and CEO of Azeria Labs, warns that concerns for safety and security are often overlooked in corporate arms races. The rapid adoption of AI means that its impact on the cyber-threat model remains uncertain.

One notable development in the AI space is the rise of ChatGPT, which has gained significant attention over the last nine months. However, skepticism arises due to OpenAI’s closed-box nature, as any data fed to ChatGPT becomes part of OpenAI’s dataset. To mitigate this risk, some companies have restricted their employees from using ChatGPT for work-related tasks. Despite these concerns, businesses are eager to augment their products and services using AI, leading to a shift in how organizations integrate AI into their infrastructure.

One significant challenge highlighted by Markstedter is the lack of skilled individuals proficient in assessing AI systems and establishing the necessary safeguards. This shortage creates new opportunities for job roles centered around AI and cybersecurity.

Overall, Markstedter asserts that there are four key takeaways from the evolving AI landscape. First, AI systems and their capabilities are continuously evolving. Second, the possibility of autonomous AI agents entering the enterprise setting should be taken seriously. Third, rethinking concepts around identity and apps becomes crucial. And finally, there is a need to reconsider approaches to data security.

In conclusion, Markstedter emphasizes the importance of learning about the technology that is reshaping our systems and threat models. As an industry, we must adapt and find creative solutions to address emerging problems. This is an opportunity to reinvent our security posture and defenses by fostering research and collaboration within the community.

