The Potential Risks of AI in Future Financial Crises

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has expressed concerns about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our economic systems. In a paper co-authored with MIT engineer Lily Bailey, Gensler argued that the widespread adoption of AI could lead to deep fragility and interconnectedness in financial systems, potentially resulting in a crisis-level crash.

The authors suggest that if too many similar deep learning programs are embedded into our economic structures, it could create a situation where our financial systems become vulnerable to a disastrous mass sell-off triggered by machine predictions. The existing regulatory regimes, designed for human-speed fintech and analytics, would struggle to keep up with these AI-driven developments, leading to regulatory gaps with significant consequences.

One of the concerns raised in the paper is the risk of data “crowding” and “herding.” Models trained on the same datasets tend to generate highly correlated predictions, which could lead to a cascade effect if many advanced models draw the same conclusions simultaneously.

Furthermore, the paper highlights the issue of machine bias and the presence of human social prejudices in AI systems. Rebuilding financial systems on biased predictive programs could have disastrous implications, particularly for marginalized groups.

While these concerns are significant, it is reassuring to know that the person who was considering these risks in 2020 is now leading America’s biggest financial regulator. Gensler has acknowledged the potential financial harms of AI and is making efforts to address these issues.

Gensler recently stated in an interview with The New York Times that AI will be at the center of future financial crises due to its impact on scale and networks. However, it remains to be seen whether meaningful regulatory action will follow.

The potential risks associated with AI in future financial crises highlight the need for careful monitoring, regulation, and mitigation strategies. Policymakers and regulators must work towards developing frameworks that can effectively address the challenges brought by AI in the financial sector.