SEC Chairman Warns of AI’s Potential Impact on the Economy

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize various industries, but SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has raised concerns about its potential to disrupt the economy.

Gensler predicts that the US will eventually rely on a few foundational AI models, leading to a herd mentality where people base their decisions on the same information. This concentration of reliance on AI could become problematic and be at the center of future financial crises. Gensler emphasizes the powerful economic dynamics of scale and networks associated with AI.

While herd mentality has influenced meme stocks in the past, the difference with AI is that it can impact a much larger group of people beyond retail investors. If AI provides flawed advice, it could affect a broader spectrum of market participants.

These concerns raise questions about responsibility and liability. Currently, there is no specific legal framework in place for AI’s potential repercussions. However, Gensler asserts that investment advisors, even when using algorithms, have a fiduciary duty, duty of care, and duty of loyalty towards their clients.

Gensler has been addressing these issues for some time now, emphasizing the need for updated regulations. In a recent speech, he warned of AI creating “monocultures” that heighten financial fragility. He stated that new thinking and policy interventions would be required to address the challenges AI may pose to financial stability.

Gensler draws parallels between the potential impact of AI and previous technological breakthroughs, such as the internet and the invention of the automobile. He has also co-written a paper highlighting the risks posed by deep learning in the financial sector and the inadequacy of existing regulatory regimes in addressing these risks.

While some, like Greg Jensen from Bridgewater Associates, remain less worried about AI’s market impact, Gensler’s concerns primarily focus on the long-term implications. He has been contemplating this matter for years and cautions against underestimating the potential risks associated with AI in the financial world.