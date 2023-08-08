Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Warns of AI Risks to Financial Systems

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has raised concerns about the potential risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to financial systems. In an interview with The New York Times, Gensler stated that AI technology is likely to play a central role in future financial crises due to the economics of scale and networks.

Gensler emphasized that the future business landscape in the United States is expected to rely heavily on two or three foundational models. This reliance on a limited number of models increases the risk of a financial crash through “herding,” where companies all rely on the same information.

To address these concerns, the SEC proposed a new rule last month that would require investment advisers to eliminate conflicts of interest in relation to their AI technologies. Gensler explained that AI could prioritize brokers’ or investment advisers’ interests over those of the investors. The proposed rule aims to address these conflicts and protect investors’ interests.

According to Gensler, investment advisers are held accountable for any faulty financial advice generated by AI. Regardless of whether algorithms are used, investment advisers have a fiduciary duty, a duty of care, and a duty of loyalty to their clients.

The SEC chairman’s warning comes as financial regulators recognize the transformative potential of AI in the financial industry. While AI offers many benefits, such as enhanced efficiency and improved decision-making, the risk of unintended consequences and systemic vulnerabilities must be understood and addressed.

Overall, Gensler’s commentary highlights the need for robust regulatory measures to ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of AI in financial systems, minimizing the potential risks and safeguarding the interests of investors.