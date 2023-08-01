How Startups Are Harnessing Generative AI for Growth

Publicly traded tech companies have been buzzing about AI, but what about smaller startups? At the opening party for Seattle Tech Week, founders shared their thoughts on generative AI and how it is impacting their companies.

Madhura Raju, the founder of Podcraft, a Seattle-based podcast discovery and parsing startup, explained that generative AI has been a game changer for her. As a former software engineer, she found it helpful to use ChatGPT and Bard along with GitHub Copilot as her partner coders to expedite her work. She emphasized how generative AI has accelerated the process of parsing and understanding content, making it easier to search for specific parts in podcasts and videos.

Boaz Ashkenazy, the CEO of Simply Augmented, a Seattle startup that helps brands leverage generative AI and software automation, expressed how generative AI has greatly influenced his everyday work. He highlighted its impact in generating content at various stages of the sales funnel. Ashkenazy compared the hype around generative AI to past technological trends like blockchain and the Metaverse, but he believed that generative AI offers a different kind of value and is easier to explain.

Margie Bensching, the CEO of Golden Sherpa, an information hub and marketplace for senior living care solutions, highlighted the potential of generative AI to simplify access to information. She viewed it as a tool to supplement marketing efforts and assist with general research. Bensching also addressed concerns about job replacement, stating that generative AI may replace certain functions but ultimately allows people to do more in their daily lives.

Brooke Steger, the CEO and co-founder of Yando, a Seattle startup focused on building a real estate marketplace for land, emphasized the critical role of AI in transforming the real estate industry. By removing the agent and streamlining processes for buyers and sellers, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way real estate functions. Steger envisioned a future in which AI reshapes company operations, hiring practices, and overall functionality.

Jonathan Buell, the founder of Purpose Platform, a Seattle startup that helps companies enhance their Corporate Social Responsibility programs, explained how his company utilizes AI to generate Corporate Social Responsibility reports. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Purpose Platform can efficiently produce objective results of impact that traditionally required multiple groups within a company. Buell viewed generative AI as a significant opportunity to disrupt the social impact space and bring more visibility to great organizations.

The founders’ insights demonstrate that generative AI is already making a tangible impact across various industries. It is streamlining processes, enhancing content generation, simplifying access to information, transforming real estate practices, and facilitating Corporate Social Responsibility reporting. As AI continues to evolve, it holds immense potential for startups and their growth strategies.