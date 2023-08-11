AI System Discovers Scam Crypto Giveaways on Twitter

Researchers at San Diego State University have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system called GiveawayScamHunter to identify and expose cryptocurrency giveaway scams on X (formerly Twitter). The automated system found 95,111 scam lists created by 87,617 accounts on the social network between June 2022 and June 2023.

The researchers used the tool to extract website and wallet addresses associated with the scams and collected 327 scam giveaway internet domains and 121 new scam-related cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

The study revealed that Twitter Lists presented a new vector of attack for cryptocurrency giveaway scams due to the permissionless nature of the feature. The scammers were able to exploit this simple networking tool.

To identify giveaway scam lists, the researchers trained a natural language processing tool on data from previously known scams. This method helped them identify nearly 100,000 instances of giveaway scam lists and gather data on previously unreported scam websites and wallets.

The research revealed insights into how these scams operate, how scammers target victims, and the estimated number of victims and financial loss during the one-year study period. The study found that over 365 victims were attacked, resulting in an estimated financial loss of $872,000.

The researchers reported their findings and the associated accounts, domains, and wallet addresses to both X and the cryptocurrency community. However, as of the publication of their paper, 43.9% of the associated accounts are still active, with the researchers noting that most of these are likely spam accounts.

This AI system provides a valuable tool to detect and combat cryptocurrency giveaway scams on Twitter, helping protect users from financial losses and fraudulent activities.