Electronic Neural Networks and AI Transformers: Surprising Parallels with Human Neurobiology

Electronic neural networks, a key concept in artificial intelligence research, have long drawn inspiration from biological neurons. New research now suggests that the influential AI transformer architecture also shares unexpected parallels with human neurobiology.

A collaborative study by researchers from MIT, the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, and Harvard Medical School proposes that biological astrocyte-neuron networks could mimic the core computations of transformers. This finding was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Astrocyte-neuron networks consist of astrocytes and neurons, two types of cells in the brain. Astrocytes support and regulate neurons, which are responsible for sending and receiving electrical impulses, essentially enabling thinking. Communication between astrocytes and neurons occurs through chemicals, electricity, and touch.

On the other hand, AI transformers, introduced in 2017, are a fundamental technology behind generative systems like ChatGPT. Unlike sequential processing in neural networks, transformers employ self-attention, allowing them to directly access all inputs and learn complex dependencies in data, such as text.

The researchers focused specifically on tripartite synapses, where astrocytes form connections between presynaptic neurons (signal senders) and postsynaptic neurons (signal receivers). Through mathematical modeling, they demonstrated how astrocytes’ integration of signals over time could provide the necessary spatial and temporal memory for self-attention. Their models also suggest that a biological transformer could be constructed through calcium signaling between astrocytes and neurons.

The study opens up possibilities for building organic transformers and tapping into the computational power of astrocytes, which, despite being abundant in the brain, have remained largely unexplored. The potential for understanding human cognition through biological transformers is significant, but there are still gaps to bridge between humans and data-hungry transformer models. While transformers require massive training datasets, human brains naturally transform experiences into language with minimal energy consumption.

The intersection of neuroscience and artificial intelligence offers valuable insights, but unraveling the complexities of human intelligence remains a formidable challenge. Biological connections are just one piece of the puzzle, as fully understanding the mysteries of neural biology requires ongoing interdisciplinary efforts.