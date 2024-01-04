Discovery of Predator Bacteria’s Prey Recognition Mechanism

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding how predatory bacteria, known as Bdellovibrio bacteriovorous, are able to recognize and kill other bacteria. The discovery, published in Nature Microbiology, reveals that these natural antimicrobial predators produce fiber-like proteins on their surface to ensnare their prey.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Nottingham, opens up new possibilities for using these predators to target and eliminate problematic bacteria that pose a threat to healthcare, food spoilage, and the environment.

For decades, scientists have puzzled over how Bdellovibrio bacteriovorous attaches securely to such a diverse range of bacterial targets. The researchers found that when invading their prey, these predatory bacteria lay down a sturdy vesicle, creating an airlock or keyhole that allows them to enter the prey cell.

Through analysis of the vesicle contents, the scientists discovered that Bdellovibrio deploys a variety of prey recognition molecules on its surface. These molecules act as keys, unlocking different types of prey. The researchers also found that these molecules form long fibers, allowing the bacteria to sense and locate prey in their vicinity.

The team identified 21 different fibers and conducted individual analyses to understand how they operate at the cellular and molecular level. By linking each fiber to a specific prey-surface molecule, they hope to develop an engineering approach that enables tailored predators to target different types of bacteria.

This discovery has significant implications for the development of antibiotics, as well as for combating bacteria that degrade food and harm the environment. By understanding how predator bacteria recognize and find their prey, scientists can explore new avenues for scientific research and potential applications in various fields.

