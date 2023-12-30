Title: Researchers Create Comprehensive Brain Atlas, Paving the Way for Precision Treatments

Summary: A team of international researchers has developed a comprehensive atlas of the mouse brain, detailing the types, locations, and chemical information of over 32 million cells. This achievement not only provides crucial insights into the functioning of the human brain but also lays the foundation for the development of precision treatments for mental and neurological disorders. The atlas includes detailed information about the cell’s transcriptome, epigenome, and neurotransmitters, offering a blueprint for understanding the brain’s organization and diversity. The creation of this atlas is a significant milestone in neuroscience research, made possible by the collaborative efforts of the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN).

In a ground-breaking accomplishment, a group of international researchers has constructed an all-encompassing atlas of the mouse brain. This innovative mapping tool provides a comprehensive overview of more than 32 million cells, encompassing their type, location, and chemical makeup. While the focus is on the mouse brain, this development holds great potential for enhancing our understanding of the incredibly complex human brain, often referred to as the world’s most powerful computer. Furthermore, this cell atlas sets the stage for the future generation of precision treatments for individuals afflicted with various mental and neurological disorders.

Published in the journal Nature, this remarkable endeavor provides unprecedented clarity into the intricate network of mammalian brain cells. The wealth of information made available through the mouse atlas equips researchers with the necessary details to comprehend human brain function and delve into the underlying causes of brain-related diseases.

Dr. Joshua A. Gordon, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, praises the mouse atlas, stating, “The intricate network of mammalian brain cells has come into unprecedented focus thanks to this mouse atlas. Researchers now possess the finer details required to comprehend human brain function and the diseases that affect it.”

The cell atlas not only captures the structural information of cells within different regions of the mouse brain but also offers a detailed catalog of their transcriptome. This transcriptomic information outlines the complete set of gene readouts in a cell, giving instructions for producing proteins and other cellular components. The catalog of the brain’s cellular organization and diversity is presented hierarchically, offering insight into cell classes, subclasses, and thousands of individual cell clusters.

Moreover, the atlas characterizes the cell epigenome, referring to chemical modifications in a cell’s DNA and chromosomes that influence the expression of genetic information. It elucidates tens of thousands of epigenomic cell types and millions of candidate genetic regulation elements specific to various brain cell types. By amalgamating structural, transcriptomic, and epigenetic information, the atlas presents an unparalleled account of cellular organization and diversity in the mouse brain.

The atlas also sheds light on the neurotransmitters and neuropeptides employed by different cells, enabling researchers to grasp the relationships between cell types within the brain. This valuable information serves as a blueprint for understanding how chemical signals are initiated and transmitted across different regions of the brain. Notably, these electrical signals form the basis of brain circuit operation and overall brain function.

Furthermore, the completion of this atlas is an outcome of the groundbreaking collaborative efforts of the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN). The BICCN aims to construct a comprehensive inventory of brain cells, spanning their locations, development, interactions, and activity regulation. This endeavor facilitates a deeper understanding of the progression and treatment of brain disorders.

Dr. John Ngai, Director of the NIH BRAIN Initiative, praises the collaborative power of the BICCN, highlighting how it overcame previous limitations. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unique nature of this international, multidisciplinary collaboration,” says Dr. Ngai. With the successful creation of the mouse brain atlas, the next major endeavor is to complete cell maps of the human and nonhuman primate brain.

