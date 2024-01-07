Earth’s Inner Core Wobbles Every 8.5 Years, Study Finds

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about the Earth’s inner core, revealing that it wobbles around its rotational axis every 8.5 years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, suggest that a small misalignment between the inner core and the Earth’s mantle is responsible for this movement.

The Earth’s core is composed of two parts: a swirling liquid outer boundary and a solid inner layer. This inner layer, located approximately 2,896 kilometers beneath the surface, plays a crucial role in various geophysical processes on our planet, such as the length of each day and Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the study, this shift in the inner core can potentially alter the motion and shape of the liquid core, resulting in changes to the Earth’s magnetic field. Researchers likened the movement to the wobble of a spinning top.

The study, led by Hao Ding of Wuhan University, confirmed this 8.5-year cycle by measuring small shifts in the length of days worldwide, which are influenced by the periodic movement of the Earth’s rotational axis. By comparing these shifts to deviations in polar motion, they were able to determine that a tilt of 0.17 degrees between the inner core and mantle causes the wobble.

Notably, this research challenges the traditional theory that assumes the rotation axes of the Earth’s inner core and mantle coincide. The findings also suggest that the northern hemisphere of the inner core may be slightly denser than other layers, highlighting a contrast in density between the inner and outer core.

While the study did not consider other influences such as atmospheric and oceanic factors that may affect polar motion, it still represents a significant breakthrough. Understanding the dynamics between the Earth’s inner core and natural events like earthquakes could provide valuable insights for future research, aiding scientists in mitigating the impact of such events on humanity.

FAQ

Q: What did the study find about the Earth’s inner core?

A: The study found that the Earth’s inner core wobbles around its rotational axis every 8.5 years, caused by a misalignment between the inner core and the mantle.

Q: How was this wobble measured?

A: The researchers measured slight shifts in day length worldwide, which are influenced by the periodic movement of the Earth’s rotational axis, to determine the existence of the wobble.

Q: What does this discovery mean for our understanding of the Earth’s core?

A: The discovery challenges the traditional theory that the rotation axes of the Earth’s inner core and mantle coincide. It also suggests a density contrast between the different layers of the core.

Q: How could this research be beneficial in the future?

A: By understanding the dynamics between the Earth’s inner core and natural events like earthquakes, scientists may be able to improve their ability to predict and mitigate the impact of such events on humanity.