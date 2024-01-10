Scientists Explore the Intricacies of Heat Transfer in Europa’s Ocean

Intriguing new research suggests that the icy moon Europa, located around Jupiter, harbors a vast saltwater ocean beneath its frozen surface, making it a potential candidate for supporting life. A recent study conducted by Lemasquerier et al. delved into the interplay between Europa’s mantle, its ocean, and the thickness of its icy crust to gain a deeper understanding of how heat circulation occurs within the moon.

Europa’s ocean, which is in direct contact with the moon’s mantle rocks, is influenced by two sources of heat. The first is radiogenic heating, resulting from the decay of radioactive materials in the mantle. The second is tidal heating, caused by Europa’s gravitational interactions with Jupiter as it orbits the gas giant.

The research team utilized simplified modeling techniques to examine the transfer of heat from Europa’s seafloor, through its ocean, and up to its icy shell. By disregarding factors such as salinity and ocean-ice feedbacks, they were able to focus solely on the effects of mantle heating. The study revealed that if tidal heating plays a dominant role, the heat flux variations from the seafloor would remain relatively constant at the ice-ocean boundary, resulting in a thinner icy crust at Europa’s poles. However, if radiogenic heating is the primary source of heat, the impact of the ocean on ice thickness would be minimal.

Confirmation of these findings may be possible through the Europa Clipper mission scheduled for 2024. The mission aims to provide further insights into the intricate relationship between Europa’s mantle heating, ocean circulation, and the thickness of its icy crust.

