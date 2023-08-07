The “Perceptions of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences” report offers insights into the perspectives of over 400 life scientists regarding the impact and potential of AI in the life sciences sector. The report addresses crucial questions about the future of AI in life sciences by conducting extensive interviews with life science AI users, future users, and skeptics.

The report delves into the significance of AI in scientists’ daily work, the specific purposes that life science intelligence can serve, the thoughts that come to mind when scientists think about AI, the level of trust they have in AI-based systems, and the brands they trust. The survey targeted a wide range of participants, including academic life scientists and professionals in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields, ensuring diverse and up-to-date perspectives on AI in life sciences.

Key highlights of the report include the overall sentiment towards AI in the life science marketplace, the key applications where AI is currently being utilized and where scientists perceive a need for AI, the barriers and motivators for AI adoption in workflows, and the leading organizations and brands in life science AI according to scientists.

The report offers essential insights for existing users, non-users, and skeptics of life science AI. It reveals what current users appreciate most about AI, while also uncovering the reasons why non-users and skeptics hesitate to embrace AI-based enhancements. Life science instrument companies and technology developers in the field will find this report invaluable in understanding market dynamics and shaping their strategies.

The report is based on a comprehensive online quantitative survey conducted with 411 respondents, primarily members of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) – a segment of the scientific community known for their active participation in market research activities.

