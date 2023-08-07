Perceptions of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences

A comprehensive study has been conducted to understand the perspectives of over 400 life scientists on the impact and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the life sciences sector. This study involved interviews with current users, future users, and skeptics of AI in life sciences.

The report focuses on several key aspects, including the significance of AI in scientists’ daily work, the specific purposes that life science intelligence can serve, the level of trust in AI-based systems, and the brands that scientists trust. The participants in the survey were diverse, including academic life scientists, as well as professionals in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields.

The report provides insights on the overall sentiment towards AI in the life science marketplace. It highlights the key applications where AI is currently being utilized and where scientists perceive a need for AI. Additionally, the report examines the barriers and motivators for AI adoption in workflows, as well as the leading organizations and brands in life science AI according to scientists.

Regardless of whether someone is an existing user, a non-user, or a skeptic of life science AI, this report offers essential insights. It reveals what current users appreciate most about AI and uncovers the reasons why non-users and skeptics hesitate to embrace AI-based enhancements. Life science instrument companies and technology developers will find this report invaluable in understanding market dynamics and shaping their strategies.

The report is based on a comprehensive online survey conducted with 411 respondents, primarily members of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) – a segment known for their active participation in market research activities.

This study aims to provide a better understanding of AI in the life sciences sector and its potential impact on various workflows.