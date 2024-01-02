New Protein Discovered to Preserve Cellular Health and Counter Aging

Researchers at Osaka University have made a groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of cellular health and aging. By studying two crucial organelles within cells – mitochondria and lysosomes – the team has identified a protein that plays a vital role in preserving the function and stability of these organelles.

Mitochondria are responsible for powering the cell, while lysosomes maintain cellular cleanliness. Dysfunction or damage to these organelles has been strongly linked to aging and various diseases. However, until now, the specific targets and mechanisms involved in organelle repair and maintenance were largely unknown.

Lead author Mengying Cui and the research team have found that a protein called TFEB is the key player in this process. TFEB brings in another protein, known as HKDC1, to assist in clearing out the waste or “trash” from mitochondria. Furthermore, HKDC1 is critical for lysosomal repair.

“Our experiments found that HKDC1 and its interaction with TOM20, a protein located in the outer membrane of mitochondria, are critical for PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy,” explains Cui. Essentially, HKDC1 ensures the proper clearance of damaged or unnecessary components within mitochondria.

Interestingly, the researchers also discovered that HKDC1 plays a crucial role in lysosomes. Reduced levels of HKDC1 disrupt lysosomal repair, highlighting the protein’s significance in both organelles.

Senior author Shuhei Nakamura elaborates on the mechanism: “HKDC1 is responsible for interacting with proteins called VDACs, which facilitate the contact between lysosomes and mitochondria. This interaction is crucial for maintaining the stability and repair of both organelles.”

The newly identified dual functions of HKDC1 in preserving the health of mitochondria and lysosomes are of particular significance. Dysfunction in these organelles has been closely associated with aging and age-related diseases.

This breakthrough discovery opens up avenues for potential therapeutic approaches to counteract age-related decline and combat diseases related to dysfunctional organelles. Further research on TFEB and HKDC1 could lead to innovative interventions aimed at preserving cellular health and ultimately improving human longevity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are organelles?

Organelles are specialized subunits within cells that perform specific functions. Examples of organelles include mitochondria, which generate energy for the cell, and lysosomes, which help break down waste materials.

2. What is the role of TFEB?

TFEB is a protein involved in maintaining the health and function of organelles, specifically mitochondria and lysosomes. It plays a critical role in repairing damaged organelles and ensuring their proper functioning.

3. How does HKDC1 contribute to cellular health?

HKDC1 is a protein that works in conjunction with TFEB to preserve the stability and repair of both mitochondria and lysosomes. It helps clear out waste from mitochondria and maintains lysosomal repair, preventing cellular aging and age-related diseases.

4. How can this discovery impact aging and disease?

Understanding the mechanisms and targets involved in maintaining cellular health is instrumental in combating aging and age-related diseases. The discovery of TFEB and HKDC1’s roles in preserving organelle function paves the way for the development of new therapies to address these health conditions.