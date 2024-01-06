Scientists Rediscover Ancient Continent Zealandia

Scientists have made an astounding discovery, confirming the existence of a long-lost continent that had been missing for 375 years. Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui in Māori, has been found beneath the eastern side of New Zealand’s South and Stewart Islands. This ancient continent, over a billion years old, had somehow been overlooked for centuries.

The search for Zealandia began in 2018 when geologist Rose Turnbull was meticulously examining sand grains in search of zircon, a common component of various types of rock. By crushing rock samples and sorting the grains based on density and magnetism, Turnbull and her team were left with fine sand and zircon crystals. Thousands of zircon crystals were picked out from the samples, leading to the groundbreaking study published in the Geology journal.

Previously, the oldest continental crust found on Zealandia was estimated to be around 500 million years old, relatively young in geological terms. However, scientists have now discovered rocks that date back as far as 2.7 billion years, including fragments of ancient mantle. This finding provides vital pieces to the puzzle, confirming the presence of an entire continent.

The study’s authors emphasize the significance of this discovery. Geologist Joshua Schwartz explains that the continental crust is the layer where all life-sustaining activities occur. It is the foundation on which we live, grow crops, obtain water, extract minerals, and more. Zealandia, despite being younger than other major continents, plays a crucial role in supporting life.

The revelation of Zealandia as a lost continent is a reminder of the vast unknowns that still exist on our planet. It serves as a testament to the importance of continued exploration and scientific inquiry. As geologist Andy Tulloch states, sometimes the most obvious things take time to uncover.

FAQ:

What is Zealandia?

Zealandia is an ancient continent located beneath the eastern side of New Zealand’s South and Stewart Islands.

How old is Zealandia?

Zealandia is over a billion years old, making it one of the oldest land masses on Earth.

How was Zealandia rediscovered?

Geologists discovered Zealandia while conducting a study involving the analysis of zircon crystals in rock samples.

What is the significance of this discovery?

The rediscovery of Zealandia highlights the importance of continued scientific exploration and reveals the vast unknowns that exist on our planet. It emphasizes the critical role played by the continental crust in supporting life.