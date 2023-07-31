Using Artificial Intelligence to Identify Threatened Bees

There are over 20 species of bumblebees in the British Isles, but some have become extinct since World War II and others are currently at risk. Conservation efforts are now turning to artificial intelligence as a means of automatically identifying threatened bees in the wild. Researchers are teaching a computer system to recognize the unique buzzes produced by each species. This is done by recording the sound and adding detailed information about the bee that made it.

PhD student Alixandra Prybyla and undergraduate Eva Nelson from the University of Edinburgh have been finding bees in the rich wildflower meadows around the Ring of Brodgar in Orkney. They focus on recording the buzzes made by bees as they go from flower to flower, known as “foraging buzzes.” Prybyla describes the body of a bee as a “tiny musical instrument” that produces vibrations, which are emitted as a distinct sound. While some differences in buzz can be heard by the human ear, more subtle and complex distinctions can only be detected with scientific instruments.

To avoid the lengthy process of manually analyzing thousands of hours of recorded data, the researchers are employing artificial intelligence. They record bee sounds along with environmental and morphological data, and feed it into an AI algorithm they have programmed. The goal is to create a database linking bee sounds with details such as weight, size, and environmental factors. By measuring bees throughout their full season, they hope to understand all the variables that can affect the sound a bee makes.

In the future, the system may be able to automatically recognize and analyze recordings generated by microphones left in bee habitats. This would greatly simplify the process of identifying bees and gathering the data needed for conservation interventions. The researchers envision setting up microphone arrays as remote acoustic monitoring stations, which can automatically identify buzzes and flag any concerning changes. With this technology, researchers can investigate and respond to issues affecting bee populations more efficiently.

Overall, using artificial intelligence to identify threatened bees has the potential to significantly contribute to their conservation efforts.