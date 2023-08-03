Republican Groups Call on Senate Majority Leader Schumer to Recuse Himself from AI Regulation Efforts

Republican groups are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to recuse himself from efforts to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) due to his daughters’ association with tech giants Meta and Amazon. Schumer has been leading a bipartisan group of senators examining AI regulation, but the groups argue that his family ties create a conflict of interest that disqualifies him.

The Bull Moose Project and New York Young Republican Club, among other organizations, penned a letter to Schumer expressing concerns over his involvement in AI policy decisions. They referred to the fact that his daughter Alison Schumer previously worked at Meta as a privacy and politics product marketing manager, and his daughter Jessica Schumer is a registered Amazon lobbyist. The groups assert that these connections call into question Schumer’s ability to make unbiased decisions regarding AI regulation.

The groups highlighted Schumer’s previous refusal to bring legislation on regulating Big Tech to a floor vote, which they believe was influenced by his familial ties to Meta and Amazon. They argue that these concerns have been further validated over time.

Schumer has vocally advocated for government regulation of AI, emphasizing the need to prevent rogue actors, unscrupulous companies, and foreign adversaries from exploiting the technology. He has questioned the role Congress should play in promoting AI’s growth while protecting people from its potential risks.

The letter to Schumer urged him to recuse himself from policy deliberations on AI due to his family’s connections to Meta and Amazon. It pointed out specific issues surrounding the companies, such as Meta’s AI models being susceptible to abuse and Amazon’s previous development of discriminatory AI models. The groups are especially concerned about these embattled companies influencing AI policy.

Furthermore, the groups noted that tech experts have expressed apprehension about large companies using their monopoly power to dominate the AI field. They emphasized the importance of developing sound regulations and suggested that Schumer’s past recusals on issues involving his family ties should extend to AI policy matters.

Schumer’s office has not yet commented on the Republican groups’ request.