The Game-Changing Potential of Language Models and the Rise of Generative AI

Language Models (LLMs) have opened up new possibilities for understanding and analyzing content in a more accurate, generalizable, and scalable way than ever before. This has the potential to significantly improve efficiency in industries like insurance, law, and medicine, where automation has been a challenge due to the volume of unstructured data.

The ability to automate tasks using LLMs will lead to increased productivity and cost-effectiveness in various sectors. Investors are excited about the potential for LLMs to revolutionize these industries and justify their investments.

However, the ease of building with LLMs has resulted in an explosion of startups offering solutions such as copywriting, chatbots, and sales assistants. While this has led to a plethora of options for consumers, it also presents three challenges for these startups:

1. Building additional functionality such as workflow, user experience, and integrations is more challenging than integrating output from existing LLMs. Incumbents who have already built these functionalities are better positioned than new entrants.

2. Incorporating an LLM alone does not provide the defensibility needed to build a successful venture. As off-the-shelf LLMs become accessible to competitors, quick automation processes become easily replicable.

3. The rapid development of LLM technology poses the risk of building capabilities that may become quickly outdated as technology advances. First-generation generative AI startups may therefore face difficulties in sustaining their businesses.

To overcome these challenges, startups should focus on understanding user pain points and building products that solve real customer problems. Startups that have the advantage of building intelligence at the core of their products from the ground up, instead of merely adding a layer of AI to existing approaches, are more likely to succeed.

Industries with large volumes of text and image data that previously required manual labor may benefit the most from generative AI. Healthcare, for example, could see the potential for scalable proactive care by leveraging insights trapped in doctors’ notes, while insurance could move toward automated claim settlement for faster payments. However, these use cases require deep insight into current workflows and user pain points.

The rise of generative AI is a generational shift that will disrupt industries and make previously invincible incumbents vulnerable. However, it will also result in many startups that may not survive the hype. Investors should focus on backing entrepreneurs who leverage LLMs to solve real customer pain points and build sustainable businesses.

Sources:

– Luke Smith, Investment Partner at Forward Partners