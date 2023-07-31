CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Schroders Uses In-House AI to Drive Innovation and Reduce Costs

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
UK fund management company Schroders is leveraging its own in-house artificial intelligence (AI), called Genie, to drive innovation and cost reduction. As an early adopter of AI, Schroders previously invested in OpenAI, the group behind the launch of ChatGPT. Since April, all Schroders employees have had access to Genie, which includes a governance structure to protect confidential information.

Schroders CEO, Peter Harrison, believes that giving employees the opportunity to experiment with AI empowers them to generate new ideas and drive change from the bottom up. The ideas generated by employees so far include using AI for automating financial advice and client reporting. Additionally, Schroders sees the potential of combining AI with blockchain technology to bring about significant transformation. Schroders acquired a minority stake in blockchain-focused firm Forteus last year and is exploring the possibility of offering tokenized funds.

Harrison explains that blockchain allows assets to be reorganized, much like the way the internet reorganized information, while AI empowers actions and decision-making around those assets. By combining the two technologies, Schroders aims to reimagine how things are done, rather than simply making improvements. The company is dedicating significant time and resources to exploring these possibilities.

Schroders’ focus on leveraging AI mirrors the trend seen in other financial services firms. For instance, hedge fund Man Group has developed its own AI tool, ManGPT, to automate tasks, while asset manager PGIM is experimenting with ChatGPT to alleviate tedious work. Investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC are also actively exploring the application of AI across various processes.

Schroders’ commitment to AI underscores its determination to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation, and seeking opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

