Schools’ AI Challenges as Students Return to Class

Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly ChatBots, has witnessed significant growth in prevalence and use since its introduction in late 2022. Consequently, classrooms have experienced disruptions, prompting schools to adapt and ensure responsible utilization of this technology.

According to Ryan Watkins, a professor at George Washington University specializing in education and technology, AI is a valuable tool that brings numerous benefits to the classroom. However, while acknowledging its potential to cause headaches for instructors, Watkins emphasizes that AI should be considered as a supplementary learning tool rather than a means of creating new knowledge.

While many school districts in the DMV area are still examining AI and developing policies, Watkins believes that there is a place for this technology in the education system. He suggests that school districts approach AI cautiously and establish clear guidelines for its acceptable use, which can vary from class to class and assignment to assignment.

Watkins encourages collaboration between educators, from K-12 to Colleges and Universities, to determine the appropriate application of AI. For instance, using ChatBots to generate multiple-choice questions for students to study a specific topic is seen as a practical and useful application. However, unethical practices like asking ChatBots to complete assignments for students should be avoided, as it undermines the learning process.

To ensure AI is used as a learning tool rather than a replacement, Watkins encourages parents to engage in open dialogues with their children and inquire about their use of AI in assignments. Similarly, teachers should explore ways in which AI can supplement students’ work effectively.

As schools navigate the challenges posed by AI, transparent communication between teachers, students, and parents becomes essential. By establishing responsible practices and continuously evaluating the benefits and limitations of AI, educational institutions can make the most of this technology while promoting effective and ethical learning.