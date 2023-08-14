Schools Urged to Teach Primary-Aged Children about Artificial Intelligence

The growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted calls for schools to educate children about its perils and benefits from a young age. While concerns have been raised about the abuse of AI in educational settings, developers and teachers believe that if children are given a comprehensive understanding of AI early on, the benefits will outweigh the risks. Many primary-aged students are already using AI platforms for learning, such as Google’s Quick Draw. Michael MacDonald, a primary school teacher in Glasgow, believes that children leaving school will be more computer literate than their parents.

MacDonald suggests that primary schools need to introduce AI education early on, as AI integration into the education system is inevitable. By sharing an understanding of how AI is taught and what it can do, children will be aware of both the risks and benefits associated with its use. Jason Tomlinson, the managing director at RM Technology, which develops AI for schools, agrees. He believes that if AI is introduced cautiously and with proper training and regulation, it can enhance classroom learning. A survey conducted by RM Technology found that 40% of students in Glasgow and Edinburgh felt that banning AI in schools would hinder their ability to learn how to use new tools.

Tomlinson emphasizes the importance of providing educators with the necessary training to educate students about the opportunities and dangers of AI. He also calls for the development of regulatory policies in the education sector. He predicts that it won’t be long before forward-thinking primary schools start incorporating AI into their curricula, as a significant number of teachers already support its integration.