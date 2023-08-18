More Dayton-Area School Districts Implement AI Technology for Enhanced Safety and Security

Several school districts in the Dayton-area have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) technology this year to bolster safety and security measures. Kettering and Oakwood school districts have installed district-wide security systems with AI components, following the lead of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek district from last year.

Oakwood has adopted the same system used by the Greene County school district, enabling visitor tracking in all school buildings. Kettering, on the other hand, is utilizing a different system, but both systems have the capability to identify potential problem visitors, such as criminals.

Centerville district implemented a system last year that compares visitor IDs with a national database of registered sex offenders and can track others upon request. However, it lacks AI capabilities.

Bellbrook and Oakwood are using technology provided by Verkada, a 7-year-old company with global presence. Local officials describe the system as “cutting-edge” and praise its ability to provide real-time knowledge of visitors’ locations. Visitors to Oakwood schools beyond the main office are required to present a driver’s license or another state-issued ID, allowing for soft background checks. The security cameras integrated with the system utilize AI to track visitor movement throughout the buildings.

The older systems employed by other districts lack this integration and have no tracking system. Background checks using the new systems can reveal important information such as criminal history.

The enhanced security systems also include improved access control for all doors. The districts partnered with security technology companies such as Raptor Technologies, which specializes in school security.

Kettering’s system specifically looks for sex offenders and those involved in custody rights issues. It can also be customized for student and guardian databases. Permitted visitors are issued badges with their photos on them.

The school districts received state grants to help fund the installation of these systems. Kettering schools allocated approximately $1.1 million to upgrade security, while Bellbrook-Sugarcreek’s system cost around $800,000, with an estimated $200,000 coming from the state. Oakwood used over $257,000 in grant funds for their system, and Centerville received a $42,000 grant for their security improvements.

Overall, these AI-powered security systems aim to create a safer environment for students, staff, and families by providing real-time knowledge of who is in the buildings and improving access control measures.