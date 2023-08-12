The Challenges of Online Education and the Threat of Artificial Intelligence

Online education has become increasingly popular, offering students the flexibility to work at their own pace. In these courses, personal contact with the professor is minimal. Eric Schansberg, an economics professor, teaches an asynchronous Principles of Microeconomics course in which students interact through forums, submit assignments and tests, and can schedule Zoom appointments.

To help students learn about demand and supply models, Schansberg assigns a “mini-paper” in which students summarize and analyze a Wall Street Journal article related to changes in a market. This summer, Schansberg encountered a student who used artificial intelligence (AI) to write the essay. While the essay was well-crafted, subsequent work by the student was poorly done, indicating possible assistance.

Cheating in online courses is not uncommon. Students can search for test answers or use resources like Chegg. To combat this, Schansberg changes his test questions and uses time-constrained exams. However, he acknowledges that it is challenging to detect all instances of cheating.

The prevalence of cheating may vary among professors, institutions, and fields of study. AI poses a significant threat to the integrity of higher education. If students can effectively game the system, the credibility of higher education and its ability to build human capital and provide signaling for employers will be greatly diminished. This problem calls for innovative solutions, such as including information about online courses on transcripts and developing AI tools to monitor student use of AI.

Despite its challenges, online education has its merits. Some argue that online courses hold students accountable and provide self-teaching opportunities. Additionally, college education encompasses more than just academic learning, including networking and socialization.

As AI continues to advance, it will be interesting to observe how higher education administrators and professors navigate this evolving landscape. The future may witness an “arms race” between AI tools designed to detect cheating and the strategies devised by students to game the system.

The impact of AI on higher education cannot be understated. It is crucial for universities to address this issue to maintain their credibility and ensure the value of a college education.

