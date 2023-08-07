Microsoft Announces Azure AI Infrastructure Updates and Global Expansion of Azure OpenAI Service

Microsoft is committed to empowering businesses with the transformative power of generative AI. They have announced updates to their Azure AI infrastructure and applications, including the global expansion of Azure OpenAI Service, which will provide businesses worldwide with powerful generative AI capabilities.

One major update is the general availability of the ND H100 v5 Virtual Machine series. These VMs are equipped with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and low-latency networking, enabling businesses to leverage superior AI processing and scale. The ND H100 v5 VMs also feature the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for optimal CPU performance. They provide large-scale memory and memory bandwidth, making them ideal for workloads with large datasets.

These VMs have demonstrated impressive performance, with up to six times more speedup in matrix multiplication operations compared to previous generations. They achieve up to two times more speedup in large language models like the BLOOM 175B end-to-end model inference.

Another significant announcement is the global expansion of Azure OpenAI Service. OpenAI’s cutting-edge models, including GPT-4 and GPT-35-Turbo, will now be available in more regions, such as Canada East, East United States 2, Japan East, and United Kingdom South. Azure OpenAI Service has seen tremendous growth, serving over 11,000 customers and attracting an average of 100 new customers daily this quarter. This expansion allows more organizations to leverage the capabilities of GPT-4 for content generation, document intelligence, customer service, and more.

Microsoft’s commitment to responsible AI is evident in Azure AI and Machine Learning. The platform incorporates robust safety systems and human feedback mechanisms to handle harmful inputs responsibly, ensuring user and consumer protection.

Businesses and developers worldwide are encouraged to join Microsoft on this transformative journey towards AI innovation. Azure OpenAI Service aims to make AI accessible, scalable, and impactful for businesses of all sizes. By embracing generative AI and Microsoft’s responsible AI practices, organizations can drive positive impact and growth.

Generative AI is revolutionizing various industries, including content creation, design, automation, marketing, customer service, chatbots, innovation, language translation, autonomous driving, fraud detection, and predictive analytics. Microsoft is inspired by their customers’ innovative use of generative AI and looks forward to witnessing further advancements worldwide.