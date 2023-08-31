King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Implements Training Program on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) recently conducted a 10-week cooperative training program for 24 trainees from various universities in Saudi Arabia. The program focused on the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics and resulted in the completion of 12 research projects spanning different engineering and scientific fields.

The research projects primarily revolved around the realm of AI and robotics, including topics such as human-robot interaction, advanced robotics, computer vision, generative AI, AI in healthcare, and integrated systems. During the program, the trainees worked on creating initial robotic models and developing technological solutions using state-of-the-art techniques and methodologies to advance AI models.

One notable aspect of the program was the efforts made to adapt the AI chatbot “ChatGPT” to the local content and the Arabic language. The trainees assessed and enhanced the linguistic models of the chatbot to align with the specific needs of the region.

The training program was led by a team of experts from KACST who specialized in AI and robotics technologies. The trainees, both male and female, were able to enhance their skills and knowledge through the use of the city’s laboratories and facilities. The experts provided them with insights into various domains related to the future economy, including cyber security, smart cities, advanced transportation technologies, earth and space sciences, as well as upcoming communication and sensor technologies.

Overall, the cooperative training program conducted by KACST served as a platform for Saudi Arabian university students to gain practical experience and expertise in the exciting fields of AI and robotics. The program not only advanced the trainees’ skills but also contributed to the development of innovative solutions in these rapidly evolving areas.

