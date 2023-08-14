Saudi Arabia and UAE Join Global AI Arms Race with Purchase of Nvidia Chips

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are acquiring thousands of high-performance Nvidia chips used in building artificial intelligence (AI) software, as part of their efforts to become leaders in AI and boost their economies. Saudi Arabia has purchased over 3,000 of Nvidia’s H100 chips through the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, while the UAE has secured access to thousands of Nvidia chips and has developed its own open-source large language model called Falcon.

The UAE aims to have its own computational power and talent, without relying on other countries like China or the United States. The country has the financial resources and energy reserves to support its ambitions and has been attracting global talent. At the same time, tech giants worldwide are also scrambling to obtain scarce chips for AI development.

Chinese tech groups such as Tencent and Alibaba have shown interest in buying Nvidia’s high-performance chips, while US companies like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google are the primary buyers. Nvidia is expected to ship about 550,000 of its latest H100 chips globally in 2023.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia plans to receive 3,000 specialist chips by the end of 2023 and is building a supercomputer called Shaheen III. The university will use these chips to develop its own large language model, similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4. The UAE’s Falcon model, trained on 384 A100 chips, has also gained recognition in the open-source community.

However, some experts have raised concerns about potential misuse of AI technology by autocratic leaders in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Human rights defenders and journalists are often targets of government crackdowns in these countries, and there are worries about the lack of ethical guardrails and safety features in the software developed by these states.

Representatives of Gulf state-affiliated funds have approached AI start-ups in the West to access code and expertise, but some companies have declined their offers due to these concerns.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has praised Abu Dhabi’s recognition of the importance of AI and its potential role in global conversations and regulations surrounding the technology. However, there are calls for responsible AI development to ensure it does not enable unlawful surveillance or discriminatory impacts.