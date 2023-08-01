San Jose, Calif., Publishes Guidelines for Generative AI Tools

San Jose, California, has recently published guidelines for city employees on the proper use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. The 23-page document outlines guiding principles such as privacy-first, accuracy, and equity. It also provides processes and instructions for city employees, a model for understanding the risks associated with using generative AI tools, and a primer on relevant issues like copyright considerations. This move follows similar efforts in Boston and Seattle to establish governance for the use of generative AI within government offices.

Albert Gehami, the city privacy officer for San Jose, explained that these guidelines are part of a broader effort to handle potentially sensitive data with care. The goal is to ensure that the technology and systems put in place support residents and mitigate bias. Gehami emphasized the importance of effective systems that only share data with intended recipients, as well as consistent communication with residents.

The document includes five key guidelines, which include a reminder that information entered into tools like ChatGPT can be accessed by external parties. It advises staff to thoroughly review and fact-check the output of generative AI tools using multiple sources. Staff are also instructed to record and cite all generative AI use and create dedicated accounts for city use. They are encouraged to regularly check the guidelines for any updates.

Gehami noted that these guidelines were developed with input from the city’s digital privacy advisory taskforce, which includes researchers from organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and professors from universities such as Stanford and Cornell. Publishing these guidelines is the initial step in involving the public as the city refines its governance of generative AI.

Government officials across the US have been discussing the responsible use of generative AI since the launch of ChatGPT. Gehami mentioned that privacy chiefs in many cities are being tasked with advising on the growth of AI. He emphasized that while generative AI does not fundamentally change how the city functions, it is an important tool that enhances services provided by city staff.