San Francisco Embraces AI, Lags in Responsible Usage Guidelines

San Francisco has established itself as the “artificial intelligence capital of the world,” attracting significant capital and talent to the city. In the first quarter of this year alone, San Francisco-based AI and machine learning startups received more than $11 billion in venture funding, accounting for almost half of global investment in the sector. Mayor London Breed and other city leaders envision AI as a way to revive other sectors of the local economy.

However, when it comes to using AI responsibly and establishing guidelines, San Francisco seems to lag behind other cities. Boston, Seattle, and San Jose have already implemented guidelines governing the use of AI by local government. San Jose, for example, published a comprehensive document with five baseline rules for the use of generative AI, including the provision that any information entered into AI tools can be subject to a public records search.

San Francisco has yet to establish similar guidelines. However, there have been some initiatives utilizing AI in the city. San Francisco International Airport has implemented a system with “smart cameras” to help travelers find parking spots and locate their vehicles via a mobile app. The city is also piloting customer service chatbots similar to those used in the private sector.

Despite these efforts, the utilization of AI appears to be limited within City Hall. President Aaron Peskin of the Board of Supervisors confirmed that neither he nor his staff have used tools like ChatGPT. However, generative AI tools have the potential to assist local governments in complex tasks such as urban planning and informed decision-making.

Recognizing the importance of responsible AI usage, Mayor Breed has requested City Administrator Carmen Chu to develop guidelines for appropriate AI use. The lack of guidelines does not imply a lack of interest in AI within the city. East Bay Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan introduced a state bill in January to prevent algorithmic discrimination and ensure thoughtful guidelines for AI use.

While San Francisco leads in AI innovation, it is crucial for the city to establish responsible usage guidelines to protect confidentiality and prevent potential violations of rights. As AI continues to evolve, understanding its implications and establishing thoughtful guidelines becomes increasingly necessary.