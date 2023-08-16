Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum: A Stylish and Functional Cleaning Companion

Samsung introduced its Bespoke series, a line of home appliances designed for Wi-Fi-enabled mid-century modern homes, a few years ago. The series offers a range of “AI-optimized” smart appliances that blend seamlessly with the aesthetics of a modern home. The Bespoke lineup includes a smart slide-in induction range, dishwasher, fridge, clothes washer and dryer, as well as the Jet vacuums—a robot vacuum and a cordless stick vac.

When I had the opportunity to try out the Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum, I immediately noticed its unique design. Unlike most robot vacuums, the JetBot had a taller and larger profile. Its navigation capabilities were impressive, but it left a small, dirty border around everything in my house.

On the other hand, the cordless stick vacuum was designed with practicality in mind. It came with useful accessories, a sleek docking station, powerful suction, and even integration with the Samsung SmartThings app. While the “AI-calibrated” features seemed unnecessary, the stick vac performed its primary functions exceptionally well.

If you’re contemplating between the Bespoke Jet and a Dyson V15, consider your floor space and the availability of outlets. The Bespoke Jet’s stylish docking station, which is self-emptying and freestanding, has a compact circular footprint. With three chic color options, it becomes a standout piece in any living room.

The Bespoke Jet vacuum comes with three attachments and additional docking station bags, although some accessories, like the spray spinning sweeper, are sold separately. The vacuum also has an impressive suction power of 280 air watts, surpassing that of the Dyson Gen5detect. However, it falls short in terms of build quality compared to the premium Dyson V15. The Bespoke Jet feels more plasticky, and the pieces don’t fit together as precisely.

The vacuum can be connected to the Samsung SmartThings app, but its functionality is limited. The app allows you to check the charge level, dustbin status, and suction power, but these details are easily accessible on the vacuum’s display itself.

In conclusion, the Samsung Bespoke Jet is a stylish and functional cleaning companion. While it may not match the build quality of its competitors, its impressive suction power and sleek design make it a great addition to any modern home.