Samsung Introduces Food and Recipe App Powered by AI

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new food and recipe app called Food, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with a personalized and comprehensive food experience. The app, available in eight languages and to be released in 104 countries, boasts a vast database of 160,000 recipes.

Building on its 2019 acquisition of Whisk, a food database company, Samsung is aiming to control users’ cooking appliances, create customized meal plans, and suggest new recipes. The app will also implement Vision AI technology by 2024, enabling users to capture images of their meals and receive nutrition information as well as recipe suggestions based on the ingredients they have on hand.

Vision AI utilizes machine learning (ML) to analyze data from digital images and videos, making recommendations based on the analyzed information. This advanced technology will provide Food app users with a seamless and personalized cooking experience.

Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted the importance of food in our daily lives and the app’s ability to connect digital appliances and mobile devices within the Samsung ecosystem.

While Samsung has provided download links for Food on iOS, Android, and Samsung Family Hub smart appliances, the links currently redirect to the Whisk app. However, Samsung plans to introduce additional features and integrate Food into the Samsung Health platform, offering users enhanced nutritional logging and diet management capabilities.

Whisk’s extensive database, which is the foundation for the Food app, provides tailored meal suggestions based on users’ preferences and food seasonality. Samsung Next, the company’s software and services innovation hub, acquired Whisk as part of its expansion into the food industry.

Samsung’s new Food app exemplifies the company’s commitment to using advanced AI technology to deliver a personalized and user-friendly experience for individuals in their food journey. With a range of innovative features on the horizon, Samsung is poised to make a significant impact in the food and recipe space.

Sources:

– Samsung Press Release

– Gizmodo