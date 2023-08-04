Nvidia’s Dominance in AI Faces Challenges as Alternatives Emerge

Chip giant Nvidia is currently the leading force in artificial intelligence (AI). Its GPU chips have become the industry standard for AI computing applications like ChatGPT. Despite numerous attempts by startups to challenge Nvidia’s dominance, they have been unsuccessful.

However, some believe that Nvidia’s monopoly and its resulting profit margins may not be sustainable. Jim Keller, CEO of AI chip startup Tenstorrent, stated that Nvidia commands most of the margin in high-performance AI solutions, creating a desire for alternative options.

Keller, known for his successes in the computer-chip world, believes that the frustration with Nvidia’s control and the emergence of RISC-V technology present an opportunity for alternatives. Tenstorrent recently secured $100 million in funding from Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund, among others. This funding will enable Tenstorrent to bring several AI chips to market.

Hyundai, in particular, is interested in alternatives to Nvidia for applications like AI in cars. The company also plans to build its own products and is seeking cost-effective options that don’t require giving significant margins to Nvidia.

Samsung’s investment in Tenstorrent is sensible considering its position as one of the world’s largest contract makers of semiconductors. The company has previously manufactured chips for Keller, including those used in Tesla’s Autopilot. Samsung recognizes the potential of startups like Tenstorrent to become major customers in the future.

Keller argues that Nvidia’s dominance is not the ultimate solution for AI. He believes that future AI engines will require a more diverse set of capabilities, and advancements in generative AI models from the open-source community will bring about significant changes to the field.

Keller acknowledges that Nvidia had an early advantage due to their investment in software development. However, the rise of open-source alternatives to Nvidia’s software platforms, like CUDA, and advancements in AI frameworks and models from companies like Stability.ai and MosaicML, offer promising alternatives. Keller is betting on the open-source chip technology RISC-V to match the open-source effort in hardware.

As alternatives to Nvidia continue to emerge, the AI industry is seeking competition, hoping for a shift away from the current monopoly.