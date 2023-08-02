CityLife

Salt Lake City Ranks Eighth on List of Job Markets Threatened by AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
A recent study conducted by the Chamber of Commerce Team (COC) has revealed that Salt Lake City ranks eighth on the list of job markets in the U.S. that are most threatened by Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the next five years.

With the increasing prominence of AI in the workplace, the tech industry has already experienced layoffs as a result. The study analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, examining over 800 occupations and evaluating job losses and new job opportunities from 2018 to 2023.

In Salt Lake City, out of a total workforce of 780,740 employees, 109,500 jobs are at risk of being replaced by AI. Las Vegas tops the list with 15.8% of its job market facing the threat of AI, followed by Miami and Louisville with rates around 15%. Salt Lake City comes in eighth place, with 14.03% of its job market at risk.

According to the COC and the World Economic Forum (WEF), retail salespeople are the most vulnerable occupation in the Salt Lake area, with over 30.2k employees. Cashiers and customer service representatives rank second and third, with 16.5k and 11.4k employees, respectively.

While these potential job declines may be concerning, the WEF forecasts that certain markets, such as data analysis, science, machine learning, and cybersecurity, are expected to grow by as much as 30% in the next five years. Although this projection is not specific to Salt Lake City, it will still impact the job market in Utah.

Despite the risks AI poses to job markets in America, the COC encourages workers to consider incorporating AI into their daily work routines. This seemingly contradicts the warnings about AI’s impact on these job markets but is deemed to help employees and business owners “properly prepare” for the future of the workplace.

