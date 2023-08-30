Salesforce Beats Analyst Expectations, Stock Jumps in Extended Trading

Salesforce, the cloud software company, exceeded expectations in its quarterly results and guidance, causing its stock to surge by 6% in after-hours trading. The company reported earnings of $2.12 per share, adjusted, surpassing the expected $1.90 per share, while its revenue reached $8.60 billion, compared to the expected $8.53 billion. Salesforce’s revenue in the fiscal second quarter increased by 11% from the previous year, with net income rising significantly to $1.27 billion.

For the upcoming quarter, Salesforce provided guidance of $2.05 to $2.06 in adjusted earnings per share and $8.7 billion to $8.72 billion in revenue, outperforming analysts’ expectations of $1.83 per share in earnings and $8.66 billion in sales. The company achieved growth across all five of its product categories, with CEO Marc Benioff emphasizing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a driving force for future growth.

Salesforce also raised its full-year forecast, predicting adjusted earnings per share of $8.04 to $8.06 and revenue of $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion, indicating an 11% growth in revenue. This exceeds analysts’ previous estimates of $7.45 per share in profit and $34.65 billion in revenue. The company’s AI enhancements to its Sales Cloud and Service Cloud applications were made available for an additional $50 per person per month, and it also introduced an AI Cloud that will include marketing and data analysis tools.

Throughout the year, Salesforce has experienced a significant increase in its stock value, with a 62% rise, while the S&P 500 index has gained approximately 18% in the same period. Executives of the company will further discuss these positive results during an upcoming conference call. Salesforce’s strong performance demonstrates the company’s successful position in the market and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for AI technology.

