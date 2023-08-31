CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Salesforce Raises Revenue Forecast on Resilient Demand for Cloud Offerings

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Salesforce Raises Revenue Forecast on Resilient Demand for Cloud Offerings

Salesforce, the cloud and business software provider, has raised its annual revenue forecast and projected quarterly sales above estimates. The company is benefitting from a recent price hike and resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain economy. The results indicate optimism about a recovery in technology spending in the second half of 2023.

Salesforce has integrated artificial intelligence into its offerings to boost demand, including features such as Einstein GPT for salespeople, customer support agents, and marketers. CEO Marc Benioff stated that the company is leading its customers into the new AI era.

The company expects its revenue to be between $8.70 billion and $8.72 billion in the third quarter, surpassing estimates. Salesforce has also raised its annual revenue forecast to between $34.7 billion and $34.8 billion, an increase from the previous range of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion.

Furthermore, Salesforce has raised its full-year adjusted operating margin forecast to 30%, up from 28%. Analysts believe that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the surge in expected AI investment and that price hikes will help offset post-pandemic headwinds.

The company’s second-quarter revenue reached $8.60 billion, surpassing expectations, and adjusted profit per share was $2.12, higher than estimates of $1.90.

Overall, Salesforce’s strong performance indicates a positive outlook for the recovery of technology spending, and the integration of artificial intelligence into its offerings positions the company for continued success in the AI era.

Sources:
– The Economic Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

What is Included in the FT.com Trial?

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Tension Between Press and AI Giants Rises as Publishers Block OpenAI’s Content-Scraping Bots

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Google Expands AI-Powered Search Experience to India and Japan

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Navigating the Quantum Realm: The Impact of Quantum Cryptography on Asia-Pacific’s Tech Landscape

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
AI

What is Included in the FT.com Trial?

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Joy of Harvesting Apples at the Compton Orchard in East Wenatchee

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Tension Between Press and AI Giants Rises as Publishers Block OpenAI’s Content-Scraping Bots

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments