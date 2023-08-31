Salesforce Raises Revenue Forecast on Resilient Demand for Cloud Offerings

Salesforce, the cloud and business software provider, has raised its annual revenue forecast and projected quarterly sales above estimates. The company is benefitting from a recent price hike and resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain economy. The results indicate optimism about a recovery in technology spending in the second half of 2023.

Salesforce has integrated artificial intelligence into its offerings to boost demand, including features such as Einstein GPT for salespeople, customer support agents, and marketers. CEO Marc Benioff stated that the company is leading its customers into the new AI era.

The company expects its revenue to be between $8.70 billion and $8.72 billion in the third quarter, surpassing estimates. Salesforce has also raised its annual revenue forecast to between $34.7 billion and $34.8 billion, an increase from the previous range of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion.

Furthermore, Salesforce has raised its full-year adjusted operating margin forecast to 30%, up from 28%. Analysts believe that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the surge in expected AI investment and that price hikes will help offset post-pandemic headwinds.

The company’s second-quarter revenue reached $8.60 billion, surpassing expectations, and adjusted profit per share was $2.12, higher than estimates of $1.90.

Overall, Salesforce’s strong performance indicates a positive outlook for the recovery of technology spending, and the integration of artificial intelligence into its offerings positions the company for continued success in the AI era.

Sources:

– The Economic Times