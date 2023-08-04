Salesforce Launches Einstein Studio to Streamline AI Project Lifecycle

Salesforce has introduced Einstein Studio, a new offering that enables enterprises to connect and train their own AI models on proprietary data within Salesforce. This move by the CRM leader aims to streamline the AI project lifecycle, allowing data science and engineering teams to manage and deploy models more quickly and efficiently. Once trained, these models can be applied to various areas within Salesforce, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT applications.

The launch of Einstein Studio offers a “faster, easier way” for Salesforce customers to create and implement custom AI models. With this new feature, organizations can utilize their own proprietary data to power predictive and generative AI across their entire organization.

The pilot testing of Einstein Studio has been conducted by multiple enterprises and is now available for all Salesforce Data Cloud users.

The need to build and deploy AI models for business-critical use cases is a priority for enterprises today. However, the process of deploying enterprise-ready AI can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. According to a KPMG survey, many US executives believe they are still a year or two away from implementing AI solutions.

Einstein Studio aims to expedite the deployment of AI by allowing users to connect custom AI models built with external services, such as Google Vertex AI, and train them on data hosted within the Salesforce Data Cloud. Users can easily select relevant data assets within the data platform, resulting in a streamlined process.

Furthermore, Einstein Studio offers a control panel for managing the use of AI models during training, empowering data scientists and engineers to govern their data exposure to AI platforms.

Once a model is trained with Data Cloud, it can be integrated into various Salesforce experiences, including Data Cloud, Flow, and Apex, as well as power company applications. This integration allows for personalized customer experiences such as recommending products based on interests and behaviors or segmenting customers into different groups.

Salesforce plans to expand the integrations offered by Einstein Studio in the future. The offering will be automatically enabled for all users of Salesforce Data Cloud.