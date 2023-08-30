Salesforce Beats Expectations in Q2 Earnings, Riding the AI Wave

Salesforce, the software giant, reported its second quarter earnings, surpassing analysts’ estimates on revenue, margins, and earnings per share. The company’s stock has been on the rise, up over 61% year to date, as investors have buoyed their hopes on Salesforce’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Investors were especially interested in seeing results from Salesforce’s AI endeavors. The company has made significant investments in AI technology and the market was eager to determine if it was just hype or if it would deliver tangible results. The stock climbed over 5% in after-hours trading, indicating positive investor sentiment.

Key numbers from Salesforce’s second quarter earnings report include revenue of $8.60 billion, surpassing the estimated $8.53 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, beating the estimated $1.90. The company also raised its 2024 revenue outlook to $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion, exceeding the previous range of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff attributed the company’s success to its AI offerings, stating, “As the #1 AI CRM, with industry-leading clouds, Einstein, Data Cloud, MuleSoft, Slack, and Tableau, all integrated on one trusted, unified platform, we’re leading our customers into the new AI era.”

Analysts had mixed opinions on the company’s performance leading up to the earnings report. While some saw stronger cross-sell activity and integration of Slack into Salesforce’s CRM suite as positive indicators, others noted sluggish demand and the need for upside potential in operating margin guidance.

Salesforce’s focus on AI is expected to continue, with more discussion likely to take place during the earnings call. As the company remains a key player in the CRM market, its investments in AI are positioning it for success in the evolving tech landscape.

