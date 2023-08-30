Salesforce Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Fueled by AI Investments

Salesforce, a leading software giant, has reported its second-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations in revenue, margins, and earnings per share. The company’s stock jumped over 5% in after-hours trading. Salesforce has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), and investors were eagerly awaiting the results.

Analysts were looking for evidence of the real impact of AI on Salesforce’s business. “The key here is to go from: Is this the new new thing or is it the real real thing? That’s really what investors want to understand,” said Chris Versace, Chief Investment Officer at Tematica Research.

In terms of numbers, Salesforce reported revenue of $8.60 billion, beating the estimated $8.53 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.12, exceeding the estimated $1.90. The company’s adjusted operating margin reached 31.6%, higher than the estimated 28.2%. Salesforce’s fiscal second-quarter revenue represented an 11% year-over-year increase.

Furthermore, Salesforce raised its revenue outlook for 2024 to $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion, surpassing the previous estimate of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion. This optimistic outlook exceeded analysts’ expectations of $34.66 billion.

Salesforce’s success has been closely associated with its AI capabilities. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stated, “As the #1 AI CRM, with industry-leading clouds, Einstein, Data Cloud, MuleSoft, Slack, and Tableau, all integrated on one trusted, unified platform, we’re leading our customers into the new AI era.” The company will likely discuss AI further in its earnings call.

Analysts had mixed views ahead of the earnings announcement. Some noted stronger cross-sell activity and the integration of Slack into the CRM suite as positive signs. However, others expressed concerns about sluggish demand and the need for upside to the 28% F24 margin guide.

In conclusion, Salesforce’s second-quarter earnings reflect the company’s successful investments in AI, surpassing expectations and raising its revenue outlook. With its AI capabilities and integrated platform, Salesforce aims to lead customers into the new AI era.

Sources:

– Bloomberg data

– Yahoo Finance