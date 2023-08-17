Research Highlights Potential of Language Models in Autonomous Agents

Recent advancements in large language models (LLMs) have sparked interest in using them to handle complex tasks, particularly when integrated with autonomous agents (LAAs). LAAs, which leverage the intelligence of LLMs, are gaining attention for their ability to interact with environments and tackle challenging problems.

One example is BabyAGI1, an AI-powered task management system that employs OpenAI LLM2 to generate, prioritize, and execute tasks. Another popular open-source LAA framework is AutoGPT3, which allows for LLM API calls.

Among the techniques introduced is ReAct, an LAA technique that focuses on interacting with the environment before generating subsequent actions. Langchain4 is an open-source framework for creating LAAs. However, the research on LAA still lacks a comprehensive investigation into the best agent architecture and the effectiveness of LLMs.

ReAct aims to train LLMs to generate the next action through in-context learning by providing agents with predefined examples. Additionally, ReAct suggests that intermediate thinking should be encouraged before executing an action. ReWOO introduces additional planning processes for LAAs.

The effectiveness of different pre-trained LLMs in LAA has only been minimally explored in recent research. Comparisons typically focus on a few LLM backbones, such as PaLM and OpenAI text-DaVinci-003. MIND2Web compares Flan-T5 with OpenAI GPT3.5/4 for a generalist web agent.

Coordinating multiple agents becomes crucial as tasks become more complex. Separating reasoning from observation has been found to enhance LAA effectiveness. Salesforce Research suggests investigating LAA performance comparison to fill research gaps, considering agent architectures and LLM backbones.

The researchers introduce six distinct LAA agent architectures to analyze their performance in relation to task complexity. They also propose a multi-agent LAA architecture called BOLAA5, which features a controller module on top of multiple cooperative agents.

In their study, the researchers develop agent benchmarks that reflect various task complexity levels to validate current design decisions. They present BOLAA as a way to facilitate selection and communication among multiple labor LAAs. The findings emphasize the importance of specialized agents working together to address complex problems alongside the development of versatile LLMs.

These research contributions offer insights into the potential of LLMs in autonomous agents and shed light on the significance of collaboration among specialized agents in tackling complicated tasks.