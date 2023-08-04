Hollywood Must Regulate Misuse of Artificial Intelligence, Says SAG-AFTRA President

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been used in the film industry, particularly in computer-generated imagery (CGI). However, the emergence of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), which can write scripts and digitally duplicate actors’ images, is raising concerns about potential misuse. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke about the dangers of AI in a recent strike podcast episode, calling it a “deadly cocktail” and a “poison” that needs strict regulation. Both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild are treating GAI as a strike issue.

Drescher highlighted the issue of “deep fakes,” where members’ faces and voices are manipulated and used inappropriately, often in pornographic contexts. She emphasized the need for strict regulations and communication with artists, including obtaining consent and providing proper compensation. Drescher stressed that compensating and obtaining consent from actors is non-negotiable, as their likeness, gestures, acting, and voices are what they are selling. She expressed concern that AI could cut actors out of their livelihoods and dehumanize the industry.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the guild’s national executive director, echoed these concerns, stating that the unrestrained use of AI poses a legitimate threat to members’ careers. The guild has proposed common-sense measures such as informed consent and fair compensation for the use of digital replicas. However, companies have been resistant, attempting to retain control over the use of actors’ bodies, faces, and voices.

Drescher criticized the studio CEOs, referring to them as “megalomaniacs” who are “tone deaf” to the needs of actors. She called for a more employee-friendly industry and suggested that a larger share of streaming revenues be allocated to cast members. The guild also seeks a subscription-based residuals formula for streaming shows to better reflect their success.

Overall, Drescher hopes that the ongoing strikes will bring about meaningful change and result in a more employee-friendly culture in the industry. She envisions SAG-AFTRA as the central force driving the industry’s artistry.