AI Threatens Hollywood: Writers and Actors Unionize in Response

Hollywood has provided countless stories about artificial intelligence, both utopian and dystopian. However, it seems that the very technology inspiring these narratives may now pose a threat to the livelihoods of actors and screenwriters. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, two prominent unions representing American actors and writers, are currently on strike for the first time since 1960. One major issue at the center of negotiations with Hollywood studios is the use and regulation of AI.

The unions fear that text generators like Chat GPT could write screenplays, and actors’ images could be used to create characters without human involvement. Supporting the strike, Bryan Cranston, known for his role in “Breaking Bad,” passionately stated, “We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not allow you to take away our dignity.”

On the other hand, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing major Hollywood studios, claims to have offered groundbreaking protections against this scenario. The question that arises is whether generative artificial intelligence truly has the potential to replace writers and actors on movie sets.

Dr. Haibing Lu, an associate professor of Information Systems & Analytics at Santa Clara University, believes that AI could indeed replace human creative roles, and that instead of attempting to ban the technology, all parties involved should find ways to adapt and channel the profits. Presently, negotiations between the AMPTP and the striking unions have not been scheduled, but when they do convene, regulations regarding the use of AI will need to be included in new contracts.

The implications of this dispute extend beyond the interests of industry professionals. If machines were to produce movies and TV shows, questions arise regarding the originality, emotional impact, and soul of artificially intelligent art. The concern about AI taking jobs extends beyond the entertainment industry.

Generative AI is capable of creating new text and images, but it requires training on existing material. Text generators have access to an abundance of text available on the internet, making training easy, while AI models also train on available images. Notably, Justine Bateman, an actor, writer, and director, objects to AI in filmmaking because it builds upon the existing work of filmmakers, replacing them in the process.

AI’s role in Hollywood is not limited to hypothetical situations. Already, actors have been digitally resurrected, digitally de-aged, and voices have been recreated using AI in various films. The capability of generative AI, however, is restricted by computing power, training material, and time. Currently, it is more cost-effective to generate text using AI than images and videos due to the computational requirements. Nevertheless, with the exponential advancements in computing power, the potential of AI to create visual content will significantly increase in the coming years.

The compensation for those who contribute to the training data that AI requires is a matter of contention. Should the creators of this data receive royalties for its use? This is a crucial aspect of the dispute between the AMPTP and the guilds.

Whether AI will replace human creativity in the entertainment industry is yet to be determined. However, the strike and the negotiations highlight the pressing need to address the impact of AI on traditional job roles, as well as the ethical and legal considerations surrounding the use of AI-generated content.