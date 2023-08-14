Sabre Launches Lodging AI, Expanding its Suite of Intelligent Solutions

Sabre Corporation has announced the availability of Lodging AI, a new capability that utilizes Sabre Travel AI™ technology to enhance the power of Content Services for Lodging. This new capability aims to help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, increase revenue opportunities, and offer travelers more personalized lodging options.

Lodging AI uses machine learning models to analyze various factors such as property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and traveler preferences. By doing so, it generates custom lodging options and presents properties that are most likely to be booked. This AI-driven approach streamlines the travel booking process by removing friction and providing more relevant results.

The first two micro-services of Lodging AI are now available. The “Alternate Properties” micro-service presents up to 20 relevant lodging options with similar characteristics if the requested property is not available. On the other hand, the “Cross-sell” micro-service identifies air travel bookings or itineraries without lodging and suggests suitable lodging options to complete the trip.

Lodging AI is accessible through Content Services for Lodging APIs and Sabre Red 360. This capability enables travel agencies to offer relevant lodging options alongside air travel bookings, ultimately increasing traveler value and driving profitability.

Sabre Corporation, in collaboration with Google, has developed Sabre Travel AI™ as part of their strategic partnership. This technology incorporates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to deliver personalized content quickly and create growth opportunities.

In addition to improving the efficiency of travel agencies, Lodging AI enhances the customer experience by providing more customized options based on their needs and preferences. Corporate travel managers may also benefit from better duty of care and reporting with more trip components included in a PNR.

Lodging AI is set to revolutionize the lodging sector, offering travel agencies the means to optimize their services, increase revenue, and provide travelers with tailored lodging options. Through the strategic partnership between Sabre Corporation and Google, the future holds even more innovative AI integrations and enhancements for the travel industry.