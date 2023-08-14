Sabre Introduces AI-powered Lodging Capabilities for Travel Agencies

Sabre has unveiled a new addition to its suite of solutions called Lodging AI, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This new feature aims to improve hotel attachment rates and provide more personalized lodging options for travel agencies. By combining AI with data and insights such as profiles and preferences, Sabre aims to streamline the travel booking process.

Lodging AI utilizes machine learning models to analyze property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and agency preferences. This enables the customization of lodging options and helps determine the best properties to offer customers. Two AI micro-services, Alternate Properties and Cross-sell, are now available through Content Services for Lodging APIs and Sabre Red 360.

The Alternate Properties micro-service presents up to 20 relevant lodging options with similar characteristics when a specific property is unavailable. On the other hand, the Cross-sell micro-service uses applicable air bookings and itineraries with no attached lodging to provide suitable options to complete the trip.

In addition to increasing revenue for travel agencies, Sabre’s Lodging AI also brings benefits to the corporate sector. It improves duty of care and reporting, ensuring the safety and well-being of travelers. Furthermore, individuals can benefit from more customized options based on their needs and preferences.

Garry Wiseman, Sabre’s Chief Product Officer, highlighted the partnership with Google as the foundation for the development of Lodging AI. By leveraging intelligent retailing capabilities, Sabre aims to offer more personalized results to agents, making their workflows more efficient while providing travelers with the most relevant options available.

Automation has become an important aspect of the hospitality sector, with customers expressing a desire to use mobile phones for various functionalities. A recent study highlighted that 73% of hotel customers want to use their mobile phones for check-ins, payments, and ordering food. Additionally, 74% of respondents believed AI could provide tailor-made experiences and amenities for them.

Sabre’s acquisition of Techsembly in July further strengthens its presence in the hospitality sector. Techsembly offers hotels an automated eCommerce solution, allowing them to manage multiple online property stores, products, and logistics in one platform.