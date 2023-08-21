CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baikal Electronics Steps Into AI Market, Potential Competition for NVIDIA

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 21, 2023
With the increasing influence of AI globally, Russian company Baikal Electronics is entering the field and may pose competition to NVIDIA. Baikal aims to target the high demand for AI technology and compete in the generative AI race that major companies are currently facing.

Baikal’s Chief Executive, Andrey Evdokimov, stated in an interview that the company has formed a new division dedicated to developing specialized chips for artificial intelligence. The team’s focus is on adopting the best architectural practices and building a software ecosystem for the new processors.

Baikal clarifies that it does not intend to directly compete with NVIDIA in the GPU segment. Instead, the company will release AI-dedicated ASICs with an investment of 2 billion rubles. ASICs have gained popularity, especially in the wake of the AI frenzy, as they offer powerful computational capabilities. However, they are specific to a particular application and lack versatility.

Baikal’s target market is Russian consumers who are restricted from accessing NVIDIA’s AI GPUs due to trade restrictions. The company aims to create a strong software ecosystem and promote in-house production within the country. Although Baikal has not disclosed many details about its ASIC units, it holds the potential to make an impact on the industry.

The announcement by Baikal highlights the fact that local companies are gaining the spotlight due to US trade policies. While this may not initially affect industry leaders, it could foster a more progressive environment and drive further innovations in the AI market.

