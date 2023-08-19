CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Baikal Electronics to Develop AI Processors for Russian Market

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 19, 2023
Baikal Electronics to Develop AI Processors for Russian Market

Baikal Electronics, a Russian developer of processors and system-on-chips, has announced plans to develop specialized AI processors to meet the country’s growing demand for artificial intelligence applications. This venture is expected to take three years and cost approximately 2 billion rubles ($21.25 million).

The company has formed a new division dedicated to the development of a lineup of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for artificial intelligence. The goal is to adopt the best architectural practices in the industry and create a software ecosystem to support the new processors.

While specifics about the project, including the timeline and financial commitments, remain confidential, Baikal aims to fill the gap in the Russian market for AI hardware. Currently, Nvidia dominates the market for AI training and inference hardware, but export restrictions prevent them from supplying their high-end products to Russia and China.

Maxim Maslov, the lead developer of AI ASICs at Baikal, acknowledges that there is a significant gap between global developments and those in Russia. Existing domestic solutions are niche and do not cover the full range of necessary tasks. Baikal sees this as an opportunity to provide Russia with the AI hardware it needs.

The challenge for Baikal lies in finding a suitable manufacturer for their AI chips. Restrictions on shipments from Taiwan to Russia and Belarus rule out companies like TSMC and UMC. Sanctions against Russia eliminate U.S.-based Intel and GlobalFoundries as potential candidates. Although China’s SMIC could be an option, they may hesitate due to concerns about increased scrutiny from the U.S. government.

In addition to Baikal, Amazon Web Services and Google offer their own AI processors in the cloud for training and inference. It remains unclear whether Russian companies utilize these cloud services for their AI needs.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

PM Modi Launches ‘Bhashini’: AI Translation Platform for India’s Digital Inclusion

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

US Court Rules AI Creations Not Eligible for Copyright Protection

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Using AI to Protect Power Grids from Extreme Weather Events

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Access Vehicle Controls and Climate with Apple Shortcuts

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over iPhone Software Update Issues

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Best Moveset for Diancie in Pokemon Go

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Internet-Based Lawn Care Software: A Game Changer for Landscaping

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments