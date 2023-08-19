Baikal Electronics to Develop AI Processors for Russian Market

Baikal Electronics, a Russian developer of processors and system-on-chips, has announced plans to develop specialized AI processors to meet the country’s growing demand for artificial intelligence applications. This venture is expected to take three years and cost approximately 2 billion rubles ($21.25 million).

The company has formed a new division dedicated to the development of a lineup of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for artificial intelligence. The goal is to adopt the best architectural practices in the industry and create a software ecosystem to support the new processors.

While specifics about the project, including the timeline and financial commitments, remain confidential, Baikal aims to fill the gap in the Russian market for AI hardware. Currently, Nvidia dominates the market for AI training and inference hardware, but export restrictions prevent them from supplying their high-end products to Russia and China.

Maxim Maslov, the lead developer of AI ASICs at Baikal, acknowledges that there is a significant gap between global developments and those in Russia. Existing domestic solutions are niche and do not cover the full range of necessary tasks. Baikal sees this as an opportunity to provide Russia with the AI hardware it needs.

The challenge for Baikal lies in finding a suitable manufacturer for their AI chips. Restrictions on shipments from Taiwan to Russia and Belarus rule out companies like TSMC and UMC. Sanctions against Russia eliminate U.S.-based Intel and GlobalFoundries as potential candidates. Although China’s SMIC could be an option, they may hesitate due to concerns about increased scrutiny from the U.S. government.

In addition to Baikal, Amazon Web Services and Google offer their own AI processors in the cloud for training and inference. It remains unclear whether Russian companies utilize these cloud services for their AI needs.