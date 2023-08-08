The Need for Regulation in Artificial Intelligence

The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining momentum as tech experts and non-experts alike recognize the importance of having legal guidelines in place. The European Union (EU) is expected to pass its first broad AI laws soon, while China already has regulations in place. However, the specific areas of AI that need to be regulated and the level of risk associated with AI are subjects of ongoing debate.

The United States, the EU, and China have taken different approaches to AI regulation. The EU is highly precautionary and has drafted the Artificial Intelligence Act, which focuses on banning certain uses of AI while setting out guidelines for AI firms to follow. The United States, where many leading AI firms are based, has been the most hands-off so far. China, on the other hand, aims to balance innovation with maintaining control over corporations and free speech.

The EU’s AI Act categorizes AI tools based on their potential risk, with some uses being banned and others being permitted with certain requirements. High-risk uses, such as software used in law enforcement and education, require more detailed documentation, automatic logging of AI system usage, and testing for accuracy, security, and fairness. Violators of the rules could face fines of up to 7% of their annual global profits.

However, questions remain about what qualifies as high risk. For example, OpenAI argued that its large language models (LLMs) and image-generation models should not be considered high risk. Concerns also exist regarding transparency requirements for AI tools and copyright violation in AI training data.

Opinions on the EU’s approach to AI regulation vary. Some argue that it is too strong, while others believe it is a step in the right direction. Companies that comply with the regulations associated with their application’s risk category have a strong defense against liability for any harm caused by their AI systems. However, the issue of liability in cases where multiple companies are involved remains unclear.

Overall, the regulation of AI is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. While there are differing opinions on the extent of regulation needed, the need for legal guard rails around AI is widely recognized.