Raytheon BBN Wins Contract for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s “In The Moment” Program

Raytheon BBN’s division, RTX, has been awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to support its “In The Moment” program. This program aims to develop reliable and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) by creating algorithms that can make independent decisions in complex scenarios, such as mass casualty triage and disaster relief. The goal is to enable AI systems to make decisions in uncontrolled environments, without the need for human consensus or a clear right answer.

The Raytheon BBN-led team, consisting of Kairos Research, MacroCognition, and Valkyries Austere Medical Solutions, will utilize a cognitive interviewing technique to study how experts evaluate information and make difficult decisions at critical decision points. By understanding how human experts make these decisions, the team aims to design scenario-based experiments to explore the differences in decision-making and how the alignment of attributes between individuals influences their willingness to delegate decisions to others.

According to Alice Leung, the principal investigator at Raytheon BBN, the aim is not to create a one-size-fits-all trusted AI model. Instead, they seek to develop AI systems that can adapt to different users and domains. Decision-making involves uncertainty and trade-offs between competing goals, so the team wants to tune an AI’s attributes, such as risk tolerance and willingness to change plans, to better match the user or user group.

DARPA has assembled multiple teams to collaborate on this program, with work being conducted in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Dayton, Ohio; and Anniston, Alabama. The results of this research and experimentation will contribute to advancing the field of AI and improve decision-making capabilities in critical and uncertain situations.