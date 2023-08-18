Rosenblatt Highlights Top Networking and Semiconductor Stocks as AI Demand Rises

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has grabbed the attention of Wall Street, leading to a surge in demand for new technologies and innovations. In response to this trend, Rosenblatt has identified networking and semiconductor companies as attractive investments in what they call the “age of AI gold rush.”

Rosenblatt acknowledges the increasing number of enterprises utilizing AI and the growing demand for AI use cases. Most large enterprises prefer to train and run large AI applications in the Cloud, but the existing Cloud infrastructure can only support a small portion of these needs.

Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are unsurprisingly among Rosenblatt’s top AI picks. Both companies have excelled in supplying graphics processing for large language models. Nvidia has seen its shares rise by over 190% this year, establishing itself as a leading chipmaker, while AMD has experienced a 62% increase.

In addition to the semiconductor industry, Rosenblatt is also placing its bets on Coherent, a company involved in the development of neural processors capable of handling larger workloads. Rosenblatt believes that Coherent, along with Qualcomm and Rambus, will benefit greatly from the growing demand for networking AI solutions. Coherent is estimated to represent around 40% of the multi-billion dollar Datacom module market. Despite Coherent’s recent weak revenue guidance, Rosenblatt remains optimistic, upgrading their shares to a buy rating.

Ambarella, a company specializing in handling sophisticated AI models, is also expected to benefit from the growing demand in this field. However, Ambarella’s shares have fallen approximately 17% this year.

Rosenblatt believes that Ambarella’s CVflow architecture has the flexibility to serve as a powerful low power inference stage generative AI Cloud processor or a network edge hybrid generative AI processor.

Overall, Rosenblatt identifies these companies as key players in the ongoing AI gold rush, driven by the increasing need for AI technologies and models.