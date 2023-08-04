Artificial Intelligence DJs: The Future of Radio?

When tuning in to WTMD radio in Towson during your late afternoon drive, you may hear the voice of Carrie Evans. But what if you discovered that the voice you are hearing is actually coming from a robot? While this is not the case at WTMD, artificial intelligence has already made its way to the airwaves.

A station in Portland, Oregon recently debuted its first AI DJ, known as “AI Ashley.” This AI DJ had a live conversation with a listener who won Taylor Swift tickets, leaving many in the radio industry intrigued. However, Evans, a radio host at WTMD, has her reservations about using AI DJs.

One of Evans’ biggest concerns is the potential for misleading the audience. Some AI DJs have been programmed to make mistakes or trip over words to appear more human-like. But Evans believes that the audience expects authenticity and a personal connection with the person behind the microphone.

Replacing human hosts with artificial ones not only puts jobs at risk, but it also takes away the unique perspectives and experiences that hosts bring. AI DJs lack the ability to provide local insights and stories that resonate with listeners. For example, they cannot share the excitement of catching a fly ball at Camden Yards or describe the atmosphere at a local music venue.

Craig Swaggler, the president and general manager of WTMD and WYPR, understands the potential of AI in the radio industry. However, he emphasizes that the listeners will ultimately decide whether AI DJs have a place in radio. Swaggler believes that the audience’s acceptance will determine if the use of AI in radio escalates.

While AI DJs may offer efficiency and novelty, the question remains whether they can truly replicate the human touch and connection that listeners value. Only time will tell if AI DJs become a regular presence in the radio business.